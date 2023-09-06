Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims

The Dover Air Force Base Emergency Services Joint Honor Guard, present the American flag during the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023. The memorial service honored the victims of the terrorist attacks, police officers, firefighters and emergency first responders that lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8015906
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-DA916-1018
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
