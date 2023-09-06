Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Rugby Semifinals

Sgt. 1st class Jake Anthony, a USSOCOM veteran and Team U.S. athlete, shakes hands with the Australian team after winning the wheelchair rugby semifinals 24-4 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

