    NMCCL honors Patriot Day with remembrance ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    NMCCL honors Patriot Day with remembrance ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Hospital Corpsman Nataya Jones, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Maxwell Streichert, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Julianna Clark provide honor guard detail during a special ceremony to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 10:15
    VIRIN: 230911-N-FE818-1001
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, NMCCL honors Patriot Day with remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Readiness
    NMCCL

