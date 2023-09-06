Hospital Corpsman Nataya Jones, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Maxwell Streichert, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Julianna Clark provide honor guard detail during a special ceremony to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8015080
|VIRIN:
|230911-N-FE818-1001
|Resolution:
|6376x4251
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL honors Patriot Day with remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
