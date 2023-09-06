U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and their families and friends participate in Family Day activities in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 10, 2023. Family Day is an annual event recognizing families and thanking them for their support.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austen Adriaens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 08:57 Photo ID: 8014867 VIRIN: 230910-Z-IL540-1041 Resolution: 5357x3826 Size: 8.62 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.