    Family Day 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Family Day 2023

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and their families and friends participate in Family Day activities in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 10, 2023. Family Day is an annual event recognizing families and thanking them for their support.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austen Adriaens)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    St. Paul
    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing

