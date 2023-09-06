A group of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Charlie (Cold Steel) Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds," 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, along with Australian Defense Force (ADF) Soldiers takes a knee while on their way to an objective for a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 11, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 07:56 Photo ID: 8014784 VIRIN: 230911-A-BZ540-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19 MB Location: PUSLATPUR, ID Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXERCISE SUPER GARUDA SHIELD [Image 29 of 29], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.