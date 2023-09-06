Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SS CORNHUSKER STATE DEPARTS ROTA

    SPAIN

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    SS Cornhusker State (T-ACS 6) - U.S. Navy/Military Sealift Command ready-reserve crane ship. The ship recently left the pier at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sept. 9, 2023. (U.S. Navy released/photo by Hugo Polanco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 8014631
    VIRIN: 230909-N-N1112-1001
    Resolution: 2216x1235
    Size: 556.55 KB
    Location: ES
    TAGS

    #MSC #MSCDelivers

