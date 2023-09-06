Indonesian Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Indonesian Armed Forces, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, attended the engineer capability (ENCAP) ribbon cutting ceremony during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 in Sumberejo, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, September 10, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Maria I. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 05:12 Photo ID: 8014514 VIRIN: 230910-A-HX467-1398 Resolution: 4755x3170 Size: 886.1 KB Location: SUMBEREJO, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Maria Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.