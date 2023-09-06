U.S. Army Graphic created for 9/11 Memorial Post. Graphic contains text "We Will Never Forget" with the background within the text containing a United States Flag. THe text is laid on an image of the 9/11 ground zero memorial in New York City, New York. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8014500
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-FG676-2002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command remembers 9/11, by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT