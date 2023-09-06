Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2023, Indonesian Navy Pilots conduct Deck Landing Qualification on USS Green Bay [Image 7 of 7]

    Super Garuda Shield 2023, Indonesian Navy Pilots conduct Deck Landing Qualification on USS Green Bay

    AMPHIBIOUS DOCK LANDING SHIP USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), EAST CHINA SEA

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y pilot, right, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Tentara Nasional Indonesia pilots landing an AS-565MBe Panther during a deck landing qualification as part of Super Garuda Shield 2023, aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the East China Sea, Sep. 10, 2023. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air, represents the unique value of amphibious forces. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS23) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the seven participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 05:11
    VIRIN: 230910-M-MJ391-1007
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS DOCK LANDING SHIP USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), EAST CHINA SEA
    Super Garuda Shield 2023, Indonesian Navy Pilots conduct Deck Landing Qualification on USS Green Bay
    31st MEU
    USN
    DLQ
    TNI
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 2023

