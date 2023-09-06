Super Garuda Shield 2023, Indonesian Navy Pilots conduct Deck Landing Qualification on USS Green Bay

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y pilot, right, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Tentara Nasional Indonesia pilots landing an AS-565MBe Panther during a deck landing qualification as part of Super Garuda Shield 2023, aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the East China Sea, Sep. 10, 2023. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air, represents the unique value of amphibious forces. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS23) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the seven participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

