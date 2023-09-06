U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, Royal Australian Air Force air vice-marshal and Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, Carl Newman,center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, right, 18th Wing command chief, walk the runway after a helicopter tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. During Newman’s visit, he met with 18th Wing commanders, chiefs, and Airmen to get a better understanding of both ongoing and upcoming operations at Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8014392 VIRIN: 230830-F-BS464-8135 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.17 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Air Force Air-Vice Marshal visits Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.