    Royal Air Force Air-Vice Marshal visits Kadena [Image 4 of 4]

    Royal Air Force Air-Vice Marshal visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, Royal Australian Air Force air vice-marshal and Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, Carl Newman,center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, right, 18th Wing command chief, walk the runway after a helicopter tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. During Newman’s visit, he met with 18th Wing commanders, chiefs, and Airmen to get a better understanding of both ongoing and upcoming operations at Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 8014392
    VIRIN: 230830-F-BS464-8135
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
