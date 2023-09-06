Royal Air Force Air-Vice Marshal visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, shows Royal Australian Air Force air vice-marshal and Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, Carl Newman the current conditions of facilities with emphasis on infrastructure at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. The air vice-marshal is the third highest rank of the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
