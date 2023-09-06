Royal Air Force Air-Vice Marshal visits Kadena

Royal Australian Air Force Air vice-marshal and Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, Carl Newman, speaks with a pilot from the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. During his time in Japan, Newman visited with members of the 18th Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP