Royal Australian Air Force air vice-marshal and Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, Carl Newman, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Wilson, right, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft ground equipment flight chief, discuss how the weather in Okinawa can affect the conditions of operational equipment over time at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. Wilson gave Newman a tour of Kadena, with emphasis on infrastructure requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8014384 VIRIN: 230830-F-BS484-1152 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.45 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Air Force Air-Vice Marshal visits Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.