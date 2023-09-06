USS McFaul Daily Operations

230910-N-YD864-1051 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Adam Turpin, executive officer of guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), oversees ship operations in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 10, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

Date Taken: 09.10.2023