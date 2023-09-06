Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Daily Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS McFaul Daily Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230910-N-YD864-1051 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 10, 2023) Cmdr. Adam Turpin, executive officer of guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), oversees ship operations in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 10, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 02:43
    Photo ID: 8014340
    VIRIN: 230910-N-YD864-1051
    Resolution: 6243x4162
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Gulf Of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USS McFaul
    CSG 12

