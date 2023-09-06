Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11th Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    September 11th Memorial Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 11, 2023) - A group of Sailors, Marines, and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services firefighters salute the colors during the flag raising portion of the September 11th Memorial Ceremony. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 8014233
    VIRIN: 230911-N-BB059-1014
    Resolution: 6881x4592
    Size: 23.47 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    september
    11th
    NAVY
    CFAY

