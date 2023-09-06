YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 11, 2023) - A group of Sailors, Marines, and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services firefighters salute the colors during the flag raising portion of the September 11th Memorial Ceremony. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 8014233 VIRIN: 230911-N-BB059-1014 Resolution: 6881x4592 Size: 23.47 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, September 11th Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.