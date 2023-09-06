Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Marc T. Brackett assumed responsibility as the Washington State Command Chief Warrant Officer from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Gorden during a change of responsibility ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., Sep. 9, 2023. Gordon, who assumed the position in 2011, will be retireing after more than 40 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

