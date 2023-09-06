Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Clark 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Marc T. Brackett assumed responsibility as the Washington State Command Chief Warrant Officer from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Gorden during a change of responsibility ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., Sep. 9, 2023. Gordon, who assumed the position in 2011, will be retireing after more than 40 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Abigail Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 23:32
    Photo ID: 8014141
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-EV832-1003
    Resolution: 4774x3366
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Washington National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Abigail Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    change of responsibility
    Warrant Officer
    National Guard

