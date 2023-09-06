Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHIBRON 11 Conducts Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    PHIBRON 11 Conducts Promotion Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 1, 2023) — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Masahiro Oyama, Commodore, Landing Division One, pins U.S. Navy captain collar insignia on Capt. Gorden Wells, the chief staff officer of Amphibious Squadron 11, during a promotion ceremony in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 28, 2023. As the newest and only forward-deployed amphibious squadron, Amphibious Squadron 11’s mission is to conduct centralized planning, embarkation, movement, control, coordination and integrationof all aspects of amphibious warfare (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

