Patrons at the Thunder Air Show take a selfie outside the KC-46 Pegasus Sept. 9, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The 'Spirit of Portsmouth' was celebrated during the Wing Jet Dedication Ceremony with guest speakers telling its story and how it intertwines with our local community's support of its military. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 17:34
|Photo ID:
|8013959
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-VS358-1675
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Spirit of Portsmouth [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT