Shane Meader receives recognition during the 'Spirit of New Hampshire' Wing Jet Dedication Ceremony Sept. 9, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Guest speakers told the aircraft's story and how it intertwines with our local community's support of its military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 8013957 VIRIN: 230909-Z-VS358-1100 Resolution: 6021x4117 Size: 12.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Spirit of New Hampshire [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.