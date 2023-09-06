Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Spirit of New Hampshire [Image 2 of 6]

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Spirit of New Hampshire

    NH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Musicians from Portsmouth High School play at the Wing Jet Dedication Ceremony Sept. 9, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The event celebrated both the patriotism and unit pride that the men and women of the New Hampshire Air Guard embody every day with the 'Spirit of Portsmouth'. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 17:34
    Photo ID: 8013955
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-VS358-1088
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Spirit of New Hampshire [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    STEM
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Thunder Over New Hampshire

