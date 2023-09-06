U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F/A-18 Super Hornets from the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron perform together, Aug. 27, 2023, during the 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow at the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. Hosted by the Nebraska National Guard, Offutt Air Force Base, Lincoln Airport and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the event provides the community with an opportunity to view the robust capabilities of U.S. military air power.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus)

Date Taken: 08.27.2023
Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
This work, Guardians of Freedom Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.