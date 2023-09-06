Visitors of the 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow learn about the Czech Armed Forces from its members Aug. 27, 2023, at the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. Hosted by the Nebraska National Guard, Offutt Air Force Base, Lincoln Airport and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the event provides the community with an opportunity to view the robust capabilities of U.S. military air power.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus)

