    The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2]

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Douglas Curlee, a structural journeyman with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. Curlee first enlisted in 2006, served previously in the Army, and has been a member of the wing since 2013. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Air National Guard
    CES
    Air Force
    Illinois National Guard
    182 Airlift Wing

