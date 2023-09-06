U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Douglas Curlee, a structural journeyman with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. Curlee first enlisted in 2006, served previously in the Army, and has been a member of the wing since 2013. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8013440
|VIRIN:
|230910-Z-UY850-1006
|Resolution:
|3472x5219
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT