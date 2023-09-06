Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Our Base [Image 1 of 2]

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Buescher, a fuels accountant from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. Buescher has been a member of the 182nd AW for seven years and loves to spend time with his wife and four children. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    fuels
    POL
    Air Force
    Illinois National Guard
    182 Airlift Wing

