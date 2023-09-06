The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Buescher, a fuels accountant from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. Buescher has been a member of the 182nd AW for seven years and loves to spend time with his wife and four children. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

