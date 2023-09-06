U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Wolfe, a structural craftsman from the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, performs operational checks on chainsaws in preparation for annual training at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. CE’s annual training consisted of simulated debris removal, natural disaster response, and helipad construction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8013438
|VIRIN:
|230910-Z-UY850-1004
|Resolution:
|5483x3648
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, September Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
