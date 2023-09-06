U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Buescher, a fuels accountant from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, puts pre-drilled fuel handling valves onto fuel pressure release separators during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. There are approximately 200 pre-drilled fuel handling valves on base that are maintained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8013436
|VIRIN:
|230910-Z-UY850-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, September Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
