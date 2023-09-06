September Drill

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Buescher, a fuels accountant from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, puts pre-drilled fuel handling valves onto fuel pressure release separators during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. There are approximately 200 pre-drilled fuel handling valves on base that are maintained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

Date Taken: 09.10.2023