    September Drill [Image 1 of 4]

    September Drill

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Buescher, a fuels accountant from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, puts pre-drilled fuel handling valves onto fuel pressure release separators during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2023. There are approximately 200 pre-drilled fuel handling valves on base that are maintained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Air National Guard
    Fuels
    POL
    Air Force
    Illinois National Guard
    182 Airlift Wing

