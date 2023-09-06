072623-N-FF561-1046 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), celebrate the ship’s mast stepping ceremony with a celebratory cake, in classroom four of the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, July 26, 2023. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 8013379 VIRIN: 072623-N-FF561-1046 Resolution: 5966x3982 Size: 1.23 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis Mass Stepping Ceremony Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rajah Lee Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.