072623-N-FF561-1031 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 26, 2023) - U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Hernandez, from San Diego, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), serves cake following the ship’s mass stepping ceremony, in Newport News, Virginia, July 26, 2023. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8013378
|VIRIN:
|072623-N-FF561-1031
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John C. Stennis Mass Stepping Ceremony Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rajah Lee Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
