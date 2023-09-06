Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Mass Stepping Ceremony Celebration [Image 1 of 3]

    USS John C. Stennis Mass Stepping Ceremony Celebration

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajah Lee Thornton 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    072623-N-FF561-1011 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 26, 2023) - U.S. Navy Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, center, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74), cuts a cake with Newport News Shipbuilding contractors and the Ship’s crew, following the ship’s mass stepping ceremony, in Newport News, Virginia, July 26, 2023. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

