    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong Park 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230725-N-CI515-1003 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 25, 2023) – U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Aaron Lamon, from Fullerton, California, initiates morning colors onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 25, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 12:52
    Photo ID: 8013367
    VIRIN: 230725-N-CI515-1003
    Resolution: 4605x3883
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jong Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

