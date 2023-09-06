USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

230725-N-CI515-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 25, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Cynthia Allen, from Cayo, Belize, prepares to announce morning drills as the Petty Officer of the Watch onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 25, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

