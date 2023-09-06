Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp [Image 11 of 17]

    USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp

    LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    LAKE FOREST, Il. (Aug. 24, 2023) USAA and the Chicago Bears hosted the "USAA’s Salute To Service Boot Camp" where 100 service members from Naval Station Great Lakes competed in the same combine drills used to evaluate NFL talent in Halas Hall. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    This work, USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Football
    Chicago
    Bears
    Great Lakes
    USN

