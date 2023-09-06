Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show KC-135

Spectators observe aerial demonstrations from under the nose of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, New Hampshire, Sept. 9, 2023. The static display was part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

