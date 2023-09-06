Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over New Hampshire KC-135 [Image 6 of 7]

    Thunder Over New Hampshire KC-135

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, Henry Feldman and his cousin, Seth Moll, observe aerial demonstrations in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, New Hampshire, Sept. 9, 2023. The static display was part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 8012926
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-HA185-1089
    Resolution: 3594x2567
    Size: 597.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NationalGuard
    157ARW
    NHNationalGuard
    ThunderOverNewHampshire

