Michael Mainey and his two-year-old nephew, Cameron, deboard an LC-130 Hercules from the 109th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, New Hampshire, Sept. 9, 2023. The static display was part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8012922
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-HA185-1051
|Resolution:
|5212x3724
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show LC-130 Hercules [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
