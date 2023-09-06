U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Youngblood, sergeant major of Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks to Marines during a live fire range as part of Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 07:55 Photo ID: 8012804 VIRIN: 230904-M-HN734-1076 Resolution: 6565x4379 Size: 2.74 MB Location: MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bright Star 23: 4th AA BN Marines Conduct Range [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Juan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.