    Bright Star 23: 4th AA BN Marines Conduct Range [Image 7 of 11]

    Bright Star 23: 4th AA BN Marines Conduct Range

    MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EGYPT

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks to Capt. Bryson Curtin, company commander of Delta Co., 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, during a live fire range as part of Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 07:55
    Photo ID: 8012803
    VIRIN: 230904-M-HN734-1073
    Resolution: 5638x4357
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, EG
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 23: 4th AA BN Marines Conduct Range [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Juan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    Bright Star 23
    BrightStar23
    Bright Star 2023

