Bright Star 23: 4th AA BN Marines Conduct Range

U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, evaluate their targets during a live fire range as part of Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

