A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, rests on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, New Hampshire, Sept. 9, 2023. The static display was part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 06:20 Photo ID: 8012650 VIRIN: 230909-Z-HA185-1076 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.16 MB Location: NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show KC-135 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.