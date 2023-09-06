Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show U.S. Coast Guard HC-144A Ocean Sentry

    NH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Coast Guard CASA HC-144A Ocean Sentry turboprop performs an aerial demonstration at Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, New Hampshire, Sept. 9, 2023. The performance was part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 06:20
    Photo ID: 8012646
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-HA185-1214
    Location: NH, US
    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show U.S. Coast Guard HC-144A Ocean Sentry
    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show KC-135

    NationalGuard
    157ARW
    NHNationalGuard
    ThunderOverNewHampshire

