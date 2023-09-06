Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show U.S. Coast Guard HC-144A Ocean Sentry

A U.S. Coast Guard CASA HC-144A Ocean Sentry turboprop performs an aerial demonstration at Pease Air National Guard Base, Newington, New Hampshire, Sept. 9, 2023. The performance was part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

