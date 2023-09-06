Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indian Army conducts airborne jump into Bright Star 23 [Image 17 of 17]

    Indian Army conducts airborne jump into Bright Star 23

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Indian Army paratroopers descend to the drop zone during airborne operations taking place at Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Welch)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 8012435
    VIRIN: 230907-A-XI247-1017
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG 
    This work, Indian Army conducts airborne jump into Bright Star 23 [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Egypt
    Indian Army
    India
    airborne
    BrightStar23

