Texas Army National Guard conducts airborne jump into Bright Star 23

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual, a public affairs non-commissioned officer with the California Army National Guard, films Texas Army National Guard paratroopers during airborne operations taking place at Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Welch)

