    163d Attack Wing Grizzly ACE, MCA Exercise [Image 12 of 13]

    163d Attack Wing Grizzly ACE, MCA Exercise

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    A California Air National Traffic Management Operations specialist performs CPR training with Medics from the 163d Medical Group from March Air Reserve Base in California, on San Clemente Island, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. This is one of many training scenarios performed and instructed by medical personnel for the Grizzly ACE exercise. The Grizzly ACE exercise is a six-day statewide event between five different Air National Guard Wings to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment in a Hub and Spoke configuration. (Photograph By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 8012232
    VIRIN: 230908-Z-WT190-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.23 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163d Attack Wing Grizzly ACE, MCA Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    mq-9
    MCA
    163 atkw
    Grizzly ACE

