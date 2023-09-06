130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V

Pilots assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing complete final checks before taking off during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE-V) held at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss Sept. 8, 2023. FLARE-V is a Commander Directed Readiness Exercise designed to inform commanders of their units' ability to Generate and employ-sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

