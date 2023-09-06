Pilots assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing complete final checks before taking off during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE-V) held at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss Sept. 8, 2023. FLARE-V is a Commander Directed Readiness Exercise designed to inform commanders of their units' ability to Generate and employ-sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8012058
|VIRIN:
|230908-Z-LQ742-1016
|Resolution:
|5527x3677
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT