An airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing marshalls a C-130J-30 during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE-V), Sept. 8, 2023, held at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss. The fly-away exercise is a concept of operations, employing every function the unit has to operate in a foreign location with all equipment, personnel, and forces available to execute our global mobility mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 8012057 VIRIN: 230908-Z-LQ742-1020 Resolution: 3974x2644 Size: 3.08 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.