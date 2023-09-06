An airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing awaits the takeoff of a C-130J-30 during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE-V), Sept. 8, 2023, held at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally informed training events, real-world deployments, and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 8012056 VIRIN: 230908-Z-LQ742-1011 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 9.44 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.