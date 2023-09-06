An airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing awaits the takeoff of a C-130J-30 during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE-V), Sept. 8, 2023, held at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally informed training events, real-world deployments, and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8012056
|VIRIN:
|230908-Z-LQ742-1011
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
