    130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V [Image 3 of 8]

    130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    An airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing awaits the takeoff of a C-130J-30 during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE-V), Sept. 8, 2023, held at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally informed training events, real-world deployments, and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

