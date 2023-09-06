U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachery Cox, a pilot assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, does final checks prior to takeoff during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) 2023, Sept. 8, 2023, at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss. This year FLARE-V was an exercise centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8012053
|VIRIN:
|230908-Z-LQ742-1006
|Resolution:
|3454x5191
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT