130th Airlift Wing completes the Fly Away Readiness Exercise-V

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachery Cox, a pilot assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, does final checks prior to takeoff during the Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) 2023, Sept. 8, 2023, at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss. This year FLARE-V was an exercise centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

