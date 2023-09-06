A U.S. Army Ranger, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, begins rigging up into his MC-6 parachute on Stringer Drop Zone in Dahlonega, Ga., September 8, 2023. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8011994
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-CG814-1594
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|8.67 MB
|Location:
|DAHLONEGA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Jump [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT